Discover the 10 best selling cell phones in the world

According to a report released by Counterpoint, with five models in the top 10, which also included Samsung and a Xiaomi model, apple dominated the list of global cell phone sales in April. In this sense, if you want to know more details about the list with the cell phones best sellers in the world, just keep reading this article.

Read more: Deep web contains data from millions of Brazilians for sale

Discover the best selling phones in the world

Apple smartphones that were among the top ten most popular devices at the time accounted for 89% of the brand’s total sales. O iPhone 13 was the most popular model, with its standard version accounting for 5.5% of all units sold.

O iPhone 13 Pro Max, the most expensive model in the lineup launched in October last year, appears in second place. This model in the series ended up with 3.4% of sales. followed by the iPhone 13 Pro with 1.8%, while the iPhone 12 2020 soars in popularity with 1.6% of sales.

O iPhone SE 2022 is another Apple model that appears in the top 10 of the global ranking of cell phone sales in April. The third generation of the manufacturer’s “most affordable” phone was released in March, and a month later it was listed as the sixteenth most popular model with 1.4%.

Non-Apple Models

If you were thinking that the list is dominated by iPhones, you are wrong. The only two brands to challenge Apple in the list of most popular smartphones in April 2022 were Samsung and Xiaomi. O Galaxy S22 Ultra 5Gone of the South Korean giant’s models, ranked fifth with 1.5% of global sales.

O Galaxy A13which is in the eighth position of its list, has 1.4% market share, the same percentage as the Galaxy A03 Core it’s the Galaxy A53 5G, which are in eighth and eleventh positions, respectively. With 1.3% of sales in the month of April, the only representative of the Chinese giant Xiaomi, the Note 11 LTEenters the top 10.