Doctor Strange 2 Breaks Eternals Disney+ Record

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe magical hero’s second solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently arrived on Disney+, more specifically on June 22, and has since become the most-watched premiere of the series. streaming, surpassing Eternals.

According to Samba TV (via CBR), a service that collects streaming data on US TVs, the film was seen on 2.1 million of houses in its first five days on the streaming service of Disney, surpassing the record of eternalanother MCU movie, which was seen in 2 million homes in the same time period.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a big hit in theaters, directed by Sam Raimi, the film grossed $950 million worldwide, nearing the 1 billion mark. With several horror elements, the film was very divisive with audiences, straying a bit from other MCU films in style.

The film brings the return of Master of the Mystic Arts (Benedict Cumberbatach) in a new challenge, this time for the insanities that only the opening of the multiverse could provide. In addition to Cumberbatch, the feature also featured the return of actors Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor, in addition to introducing the heroine America Chavez, played by actress Xochitl Gomez.

The second solo film Doctor Strange is now showing on Disney+.

