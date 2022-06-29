Doctor Strange 2 surpasses Civil War and Iron Man 3 in the US

In its eighth weekend in the US, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned US$ 1.72 million. In total, they are US$ 409.2 million for the feature directed by Sam Raimi.

So, Doctor Strange 2 surpassed the totals of two hits past of marvel: Iron Man 3 (which went out of print with US$ 408.9 million in 2013) and Captain America: Civil War (US$408 million in 2016). A few days ago, the film had already surpassed the first Spider man to become director Sam Raimi’s highest grossing American box office.

Now Multiverse of Madness and the eighth-highest grossing American MCUright behind captain marvel (US$427 million), age of ultron (US$459 million), The Avengers (US$ 623 million), infinity war (US$678 million), black Panther (US$700 million), Spider-Man: No Return Home (US$ 805 million) and Ultimatum (US$858 million).

It is worth noting that none of this takes inflation into account. At adjusted values, both Iron Man 3 how much Civil war are still well ahead of the Doctor: $461 million for Tony Stark’s third and $433 million for Steve Rogers’s.

Already available on Disney+, it’s unlikely Doctor Strange 2 go far beyond your current box office. If it continues to play as the third installments of the Iron Man and Captain America trilogies, it will sell for between $413 million and $415 million.

Doctor Strange 2 it’s one more hit from Marvel that broke the $400 million mark in the US

outside the US, Doctor Strange 2 it has US$ 538 million. Added to its American box office, the MCU feature has nothing less than $947 million globally. It was the highest grossing of 2022 until it was recently overtaken by Top Gun: Maverickwhich, unlike Multiverse of Madnessreached the billion (learn more here).

While the feature starring Tom Cruise took advantage of an excellent performance in the US to break the billionaire mark, Doctor Strange 2 shows that the lack of China, Russia and several Middle Eastern markets was what prevented him from getting there too. Still, it remains a success.

