‘Dog with the soul of a cat’ is successful when he enjoys being on the roof of his house

A dog with a cat’s soul? The answer may never come, but what is certain is that Huckleberry loves to run away from home and sit on the roof watching the movement.

The image went viral on social media after posting on Reddit. Many who pass by the house stay concerned about the safety of the golden retriever.

To quell the worries, Huckleberry’s guardian posted a board with text that explains the situation on the front of the house in Austin (Texas, USA):

“Huckleberry is living up to his name and has learned to climb our backyard roof. We never let him up there without someone home. He won’t jump (off the roof) unless you lure him with food or a ball.”

And ends:

“We appreciate your concern, but please don’t knock on our door — we know he’s there! But please feel free to take pictures of him and share with the world!”

Huckleberry on the roof of a house in Austin Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Before displaying the explanatory message, the animal’s owner attended to four to five people who knocked on her door worried about the golden retriever, which even has its own page on Instagram, with almost 39 thousand followers.

The tutor recently adopted a another dog, Bluebell, who is starting to follow in Huckleberry’s footsteps, told the “Mirror”. Soon, whoever passes by the house will have two reasons to be concerned. In vain.