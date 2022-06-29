Dorival indicates Flamengo with Diego Ribas among the holders to face Tolima, for Libertadores

Coach Dorival Júnior has not opened up about the tactical scheme he has been using since he arrived at the Flamengo and indicated, in the last training, the entry of Diego Ribas in the starting lineup for the match against Tolima. Thus, the number 10 should act in the line of three steering wheels, alongside Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira. The information was first given by the newspaper “O Dia”.

The position, it is worth remembering, was one of the most affected because of the Covid-19 outbreak in Flamengo’s squad. Willian Arão, Daniel Cabral and Matheus França tested positive for the disease and did not even travel with the group. João Gomes, who has been one of the highlights of the team, is suspended for the third yellow card.

Diego had lost space with coach Paulo Sousa, but has received opportunities with Dorival Júnior. Of the five games under the new coach, he played in four.

A probable Flamengo therefore has: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Diego, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta and Gabi.

In time: Flamengo and Tolima face off at Manuel Murillo Toro, at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The return match is scheduled to take place on July 6th, also at 9:30 pm, but at Maracanã. O THROW! follows the two clashes in real time.