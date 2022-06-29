Education pays the fuel bill – 06/29/2022

This is the online version for this Wednesday’s edition (29/6) of the newsletter To Begin the Day, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

The law that limits the collection of ICMS on fuels put more than R$ 20 billion in the Education budget at risk. The problem arose with the Bolsonaro’s veto to the amendment that established compensation to states and municipalities in the event of loss of revenue. If it is not overthrown, it will affect wages, works and school transport.

SCANDAL(S) AT MEC

The opposition filed the request for the creation of the CPI of MEC. Now the ball is with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco – that is if the government is not able to tarnish the game. It also tries to convince senators to withdraw support for the CPI, accelerating the release of funds for parliamentary amendments. And the government bench is preparing an action to bar the opening of the commission in the STF.

Chico Alves He says that the General Corregedoria of the Union found problems in the rendering of accounts made by the MEC of R$ 18.8 billion of resources from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

Another request for an investigation against Bolsonaro left the STF for the PGR interference in investigations made by the Federal Police of corruption in the MEC.

Once again, it was Minister Cármen Lúcia who sent the process. She wrote: “Considering the terms of the report presented and the seriousness of the situation narrated, the Attorney General’s Office must express itself”. If interference is proven, Bolsonaro can answer for common crimes and responsibility.

TO KEEP AN EYE

The bus drivers of the city of São Paulo have scheduled a strike for today.

Bolsonaro launches at 5:30 pm the Crop Plan 2022/2023.

WOMEN RIGHTS

The public hearing of the Ministry of Health on a controversial manual on abortion had a dose of fake news and an attempt to create a macabre spectacle, with the presentation of the puppet of a fetus.

The discussion on the decriminalization of abortion has been stalled for four years in the STF. There is no “climate of tranquility” to discuss the issue, according to Minister Luís Roberto Barroso.

Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo, who beat up the chief prosecutor Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros inside the City Hall of Registro (SP) became a defendant for attempted femicide.

VIOLENCE MAP

Horror show in the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook. Proportionally, the greatest horror in the capitals is in Macapá (AP), with a rate of 63.2 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. The lowest, in São Paulo, with 7.7 per hundred thousand.

13 of the 30 most violent cities in the country are in the Amazon (all in the North or Northeast), considering the period from 2019 to 2021.

THE NUMBER

30,553

This is the total number of girls up to 13 years old who were raped in Brazil in 2021. In the same range and period, 5,182 boys were raped.

CRIME WORLD

Josmar Jozino reveals how and when the CCP infiltrated the bus companies in Sao Paulo.

ELECTORAL RUN

The Judges for Democracy Association (AJD) sent to some of the main international organizations an account of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) attacks on national institutions and a request for foreigners to monitor the situation in Brazil, including with observers sent to the country for the october election.

Marcio França should announce in the next few days the withdrawal of the race by the government of São Paulo. Afterwards, PT and allies define who will be Haddad’s deputy (who prefers Marina Silva; the PSB wants Lu Alckmin on the ticket.

Carlos Madeiro writes about the rift between Arthur Lira and Fernando Collor, both from Bolsonaro’s base in Alagoas.

FENCE

Bolsonaro said yesterday that he threatened to transfer “to the border” a military doctor who did not want to prescribe him medicine against covid.

The Public Ministry opened an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by Caixa Econômica Federal employees against the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães.

IN THE NEWSLETTER WE BLACKS

IN THE NEWSLETTER THE COMPANY

AROUND THE WORLD

Truck was found in San Antonio, Texas (USA) Image: Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images via AFP

The US government has identified 31 of the 51 people who died after being confined to a truck in the US near the Mexican border. They came from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

Chile’s new Constitution was ready. Go to referendum on September 4th.

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Turkey has given up on blocking Finland and Sweden from joining NATO.

……………………..

TerOnlyFans, a site inspired by OnlyFans, has already raised US$ 700,000 (R$ 3.6 million) for the Ukrainian Army and humanitarian aid. Users pay to receive nudes one of the 35 women or one of the three men who volunteered for the initiative.

BALL WORLD

Cássio makes a save in the match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, for Libertadores Image: Reproduction

In Libertadores, Corinthians drew (0-0) with Boca Juniors. It would not be possible to win, with João Pedro and Júnior Moraes, says Vitor Guedes. It wasn’t worse thanks to Cassio, according to Juca Kfouri.

Atlético-MG was 1-1 with Emelec, also for Libertadores. He suffered again from childhood mistakes, he says Julio Gomes.

Still in Libertadores: Athletico won 2-1 against Libertad, from Paraguay.

……………………..

The results of the round.

Neymar is out of PSG.

Brazil let Sweden turn (3-1), in the second consecutive defeat in a friendly in women’s football.

SURFING

How Saquarema’s “cauldron” helped Filipinho win the Brazilian stage of the World Cup.

SUSTAINABILITY

Healthy habits can become scholarships for people from 720 favelas in the country.

Easy recycling: simple tips on how to start recycling.