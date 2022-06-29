El Salvador may be one step away from abandoning Bitcoin

About a year ago, Nayib Bukele, the President of the Republic of El Salvador, submitted a pioneering bill to the Salvadoran Congress that would make the country the first in the world to make Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender.

The experiment also started an arm wrestling match with the World Monetary Fund (IMF) which, now, may be heading towards an outcome predicted by the financial institution: with no way out, Bukele will soon repeal the law he helped create.

This is the bet of analysts at the consultancy Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), who point to the worrying state of El Salvador’s finances as the main catalyst for a situation that should unfold in the coming months.

In the EIU’s view, the country’s accounts are not complete and the president will be forced to turn to the IMF to guarantee a US$ 1.3 billion agreement to get the nation out of the hole – and, with that, abandon the idea of ​​making the Bitcoin a national currency.

international pressure

The IMF’s criticism of the El Salvador experiment began as early as last year, but intensified in January 2022, when the institution’s executive board demanded that the Latin country abandon Bitcoin’s legal tender status, citing financial risks and new liabilities. for the local economy.

In a report, the directors of the entity highlighted the existence of “major risks associated with the use of Bitcoin in financial stability, financial integrity and consumer protection”, as well as associated tax liabilities.

The Fund’s forecasts have been confirmed. Since the Bitcoin Law went into effect in September 2021, Salvadoran bonds have seen a strong sell-off amid concerns about the country’s credit quality and El Salvador’s lack of access to international funding sources – mainly leading to taking into account the doubt about the sustainability of the debt trajectory.

Knowing the hurdles, Bukele bet on the controversial issuance of Bitcoin-backed securities, but the bet didn’t pay off after the cryptocurrency’s price plummeted more than 70% since November. The country says that the papers will be launched when the markets regain momentum, which could take months.

“We have long believed that the successful issuance of bitcoin bonds was unlikely,” say the EIU analysts. For the consultancy, even if it materializes, the security would likely attract crypto enthusiasts, thus failing to generate sustained demand from institutional investors.

With the failure of Bitcoin bonds and without access to international credit, the government began to offer increasingly higher interest rates to roll over the debt, and even forgo future tax revenues to continue attracting domestic investors who were increasingly reluctant to continue financing the government.

El Salvador’s short-term debt is on the rise, reaching $2.6 billion last month, 7.4% more than in 2021 and 34.4% more than in May 2020.

broken promises

The unfavorable numbers help to explain the failure to fulfill several promises made by the president at the “La Bitconf” conference, held in the country last year with an audience of Bitcoin supporters from around the world.

Chief among them was the creation of Bitcoin City, a virtually tax-free city that would be built under the Conchagua volcano, whose energy would be used to mine the cryptocurrency in a sustainable way. None of this has advanced since then.

Betting on enthusiasts, Bukele has also gone on to create a national reserve of Bitcoin, with each purchase announced via Twitter using typical medium terms like “buy the dip” – but since the cryptocurrency dropped below $30,000, he seems to have given up on trying to buy more dips.

So far, there have been 10 purchases totaling 2,301 BTC at an average price of just over $45,000, which leaves the investment with an unrealized loss of 55.67% – the nearly $104 million allocated is now worth around US$46 million.

The usefulness of Bitcoin in the country also came to be questioned even with several reports of financial inclusion. Data from the central bank of El Salvador pointed out that cryptocurrency was responsible for just 1.9% of all international remittances in eight months, accumulating a total of US$ 96.3 million handled.

The figures appear to have displeased the government, and were revealed two months after they were placed under wraps.

Default

The lack of transparency of the Salvadoran administration is another element that worries specialists. With his popularity tied to the success of the Bitcoin experiment, Bukele, in the EIU’s view, will try to avoid giving in to the IMF until he secures his re-election in 2024.

For this, it will have to resort to increasingly expensive debt financing alternatives, increasing the state of deterioration of public accounts, which would lead to a sovereign debt default in early 2023, when a large payment of Eurobonds is due.

“We hope that this strategy proves to be unsustainable and that the government will be forced to resume negotiations with the IMF. In order to guarantee the Fund’s financing, the government will be obliged not only to change the bitcoin law, but also to restructure its debt and implement structural reforms”, evaluates the EIU’s team of analysts.

“As the market’s appetite for new domestic debt wanes, we expect the government to be forced to accept the Fund’s recommendation to abandon bitcoin’s status as legal tender. Although our initial prediction is that the government will close a deal with the Fund within the next 18 months, the risks for this call are significant given Bukele’s unpredictable and increasingly authoritarian leadership style.

Bitcoin Law

Although the end of the Bitcoin Law seems inevitable, those who use the cryptocurrency in the country do not believe that an eventual repeal will make a difference. In El Salvador, Bitcoin is not used as an investment, as in more developed countries, such as the USA and Brazil itself. In the absence of an advanced payment network, citizens use digital currency to transfer values ​​even without a bank account.

“I don’t think they will be able to get Bitcoin out of here. The people who got excited and dove into it are the ones who, shall we say, make it happen. I don’t think they’re going to take Bitcoin away from us, I like it the way it is,” says Miguel Martínez, a merchant from the city of Nahuizálco, opposite where Bitcoin City would be built.

The trader has been accepting Bitcoin at its small LPG gas depot since last year.

“In the beginning it was quite complicated because people didn’t assimilate it, they thought it would be a single currency, many complications. The system was implemented overnight, people knew nothing. But, over time, many people started to accept it because the arrival of Bitcoin favored them in some way”.

“We are just the first country that is doing this. Now Panama implements a law [que regula criptos] where it is optional to accept or not Bitcoin, and it is also growing in Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Mexico. What happens is that people are discovering Bitcoin. Bitcoin has no borders,” says Will Hernández, business director for Latin America at Paxful, a company that offers BTC trading solutions, from San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.

“Since the law came into force, the growth of tourism has been enormous, we have received investment from companies that are building buildings, resorts, hotels. For us who are in El Salvador, this is all very beneficial”.

