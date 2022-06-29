Emma Roberts Joins Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in “Madame Web”

The cast of “Madame Teia” keeps growing! THE Sony and Marvel production, derived from the “Spider-Man” films, gained yet another strong name: Emma Roberts will also be in the plot, according to a reportaction disclosed by deadline.

The actress joins leading lady Dakota Johnson, as well as Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim, who were previously confirmed in the project. The film will be directed by SJ Clarkson, while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the script, but does not yet have a release date.

For those who don’t remember, Emma Roberts is known for having appeared in several seasons of “American Horror Story” and the comedy series “Scream Queens”. In her curriculum, she accumulates numerous productions such as “Família do Bagulho”, “Aquamarine”, “Nerve”, “Pânico 4” and “Amor com Date Marcada”. This will be the first project of the actress in an adaptation of the comics.

As with the other actresses in the cast, there is no information on who Emma Roberts will play in Madame Web. And to the sadness of fans, Sony declined to comment on the news of deadline.

On the other hand, according to the North American website, Dakota Johnson will play the protagonist, Madame Teia, but it is likely that the film will change the history of the comics, since, in them, the character is an elderly woman who has never actively fought villains. .

For those who don’t know the story, in the comics created by John Romita Jr. and Dennis O’Neil, Madame Webb is the codename of Cassandra Webb, a blind old woman in very poor health, endowed with strong psychic and premonitory gifts. The character has myasthenia gravis, weakness, and rapid fatigue of muscles that are under voluntary control.

After the diagnosis, she was hooked up to a system that helped her stay alive, designed by Jonathan Webb. The creation was formed by a series of tubes that, together, formed a spider’s web. Even without a good physical condition, she is a very powerful mutant, who possesses powers such as telepathy, precognition and clairvoyance.

Despite her powers, she has never been known to be very active in crime-fighting, acting more as a sidekick or guide to the Spider-Verses. However, the alter ego Madame Web was also used by Julia Carpenter, to whom Cassandra passed her powers just before she died.

After receiving Cassandra’s gifts, the young woman begins to act like Arachne. Much more active in the fight against villains, she came to form the Order of the Web that brought together several “Spider-Women” from the publisher, in addition to other arachnid characters. However, it is not yet known which incarnation of the character will be seen in the film.