European giant agrees to pay R$ 381 million and directs the hiring of Brazilian Richarlison

The 25-year-old Brazilian Richarlison, a big name for Everton, is very close to switching teams in the Premier League. With a contract until July 2024, the striker is very close to being the newest reinforcement for Tottenham, from Conte, who intends to come strong for the season.

According to the local press, Tottenham have advanced in the conversations and are very close to being Richarlison’s new team. Talks are currently taking place between Everton and Totteham so that a deal can be sealed as soon as possible.

To get Richarlison, Tottenham are willing to pay up to 60 million pounds. On the market, Richarlison is valued at 48 million euros. However, as it is a deal between local clubs, the transfer fee will be one of the biggest purchases in Spurs history.

In addition to Tottenham, there are more clubs eyeing Richarlison, but the destination will be Spurs. Arsenal, before taking Jesus from City, were very interested. Outside England, PSG looked on fondly, as did Real Madrid.

Richarlison is a bred of América MG and, in Brazil, he lived his heyday with the colors of the Flu. In Europe, his first team was Watford, where he stood out until closing with Everton.