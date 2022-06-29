Fast and Furious Filming Started in Castro Daire – CentroTV

The A24 tunnel in the municipality of Castro Daire began, this morning, to be the stage of preparations for the filming of the film Speed ​​and Furious X.

Filming will only take place on the 14th and 15th of July, but preparations for everything to be ready for that day have already started today.

“Fast X”, the tenth film in the “Fast and Furious” series, is directed by Frenchman Louis Leterrier, and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson and Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior.

Image from the start of filming this Wednesday | Photo: Radio Douro Nacional

‘Fast X’, the film that will end the Fast and the Furious saga, will be divided into two parts, with the premiere of the first part scheduled for May 19, 2023.

Due to filming, cuts will occur on the A24 in the coming days:

A24 – FULL CUT – BOTH DIRECTIONS

June 29th – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

June 30 – 6 am to 10 pm

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

6th of July to 8th of July – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 11th to July 13th – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 14th to July 15th – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 5 – Carvalhal to Node 7 Castro Daire Norte

July 18th – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 9 – Moimenta da Beira and Lamego to Node 10 – Armamar and Valdigem

July, 19 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

20th of July – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

July 21 – 6 am to 10 pm

Node 15 – Vilarinho da Samardã to Node 16 – Vila Pouca de Aguiar

22nd of July to 26th of July – 6h to 22h

Knot 11 Peso da Régua to Knot 12 – Nogueira

A24 – FULL CUT – NORTH/SOUTH DIRECTION