Father says dead lawyer breaking up fight was on his birthday

Lawyer Ana Laura Borba, 28, killed while trying to break up a couple’s fight in Bagé (RS) was in town to attend her father’s birthday party, João Borba, at the first family meeting after his wife died four months ago. . In an exclusive interview with UOLthe man was moved to remember the last moments of his daughter, known for being a defender of women’s rights, and that she was desperate to see her sister bleeding when the family tried to stop the couple’s fight in the street.

The lawyer had recently returned to live in the south, in the city of Pelotas, after years of living in São Paulo, where she had worked since she graduated in law, at the age of 21. She was sleeping next to her sister, Helena, in the family’s home when she was awakened by the screams of a woman who, asking for help, was trying to flee from her attacker. Faced with the confusion, the lawyer tried to frighten the aggressor with a revolver, but she ended up unarmed, shot and killed.

“It was me, my brother-in-law, my sister and one of my daughters talking,” recalled the farmer. “At that moment, a cry for help came, a woman saying that a man was going to kill her. My daughter Isabela went out to see what was happening and, when I went after her, I saw that the man held Isabela by the arm and started throwing punches. in it.”

Ana Laura woke up and left the house, finding her father, uncles and sister — who was bleeding — involved in the argument. In a quick reaction, the lawyer retrieved a .38 caliber revolver and returned to the gate of the house.

She didn’t shoot, her intention was just to frighten the man. But when she got close to the railing, he took the revolver from her hand and started shooting. He fired five shots. One hit her. Meanwhile, my sister fainted. It was a scenario that cannot be described, a very sad thing.

João Borba, farmer

Ana Laura’s father says that, despite “a lot of pain”, he is proud of his daughter for trying to save another woman. “Ana Laura was very dedicated, she gave her head. She was a firm daughter and did not admit injustice for anything. She was a very correct person, very firm, with a very strong personality”.

He also says that the lawyer was quite familiar with weapons, as she took courses and participated in shooting clubs. For this reason, he even claims that the act of picking up the revolver during the discussion “was not a thoughtless attitude” and that he discovered, through reports from his daughter’s friends, that it was not the first time she had defended women from aggression.

She died fighting for one thing she has always stood for: that women should be respected. So this death was not grace. She died fighting for women’s rights. If we, the men who make up the Justice, the Legislative, the Executive, do not punish these criminals, many will surely succumb, unfortunately, just like my daughter.

Ana Laura, 28, was shot dead while intervening in a domestic violence case Image: Reproduction / Social Networks

Magali Gaia Borba, Ana Laura’s aunt who lives in Italy, remembered the lawyer’s most characteristic traits. “She was very dynamic, very strong, very fearless,” she said. “Her life was brutally, unfairly, for no reason at all, to save the life of another woman, who was being hurt.”

Ana Laura did martial arts, target shooting. She was always on top of everything, running after her struggle, her job. She was impressive. Very dynamic and very smart, she had a lot of future. She unconsciously defended women.

Magali Borba, the victim’s aunt

understand the case

The investigated for shooting Ana Laura and assaulting her companion in front of the family’s house, on Avenida Marechal Floriano, in the early hours of last Sunday (26). Four people tried to prevent the crime of violence against women, including her lawyer and her sister, who was also attacked. He is 26 years old, was arrested in the act and taken to a state prison.

In view of the incident, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) Subsection Bagé issued an official statement on its Facebook, expressing “the deepest feeling of consternation” at the death of Ana Laura. In the note, the subsection states that the lawyer “succumbed in the fulfillment of her duty as a citizen in defense of a woman victim of domestic violence”, classifying what happened as an “irreparable loss for the whole of society”.