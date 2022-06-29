Fifty Shades of Gray actress reveals bizarre gift her mother received from Hitchcock

The Fifty Shades of Gray actress revealed the bizarre gift her mother received from director Alfred Hitchock.

Dakota Johnson revealed that the renowned filmmaker presented his mother, Melanie Griffith, with a miniature of Tippi Hedren, Johnson’s grandmother (via Insider).

“It’s alarming and dark and very, very sad for that little girl. Very scary,” recalls Johnson.

The gift was sent inside a coffin. Johnson remembers the director’s obsession with Hedren, which made his grandmother stop liking her career.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant. He was talented and prolific, and important in terms of art, but power can poison people.”

The actress remembers that the filmmaker wanted to take advantage of Hedren, and wanted to sleep with her, thus ruining her career as an actress.

“She was always very honest and firm about standing up for herself. That’s what she did,” she said. “Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn’t want to sleep with him, and he terrified her. He was never held accountable.”

Hitchcock’s Obsession Was Theme of a Movie

HBO has released a film about director Alfred Hitchcock’s obsession with Tippi Hedren, an actress who has contributed to the filmmaker a few times.

“The film chronicles director Alfred Hitchcock’s obsessive relationship with his most famous star, Tippi Hedren. The director opts for the unknown model to star in his most ambitious project, but is unaware that he will also need to win her love,” reads the synopsis.

The Girl is directed by Julian Jarrold, and a cast with names like Toby Jones, Sienna Miller, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and Carl Beukes.

About Fifty Shades of Grey, the movie is available on Netflix.