Film with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan is shot in Lisbon this week

It will condition traffic in Baixa and in the Estrela area. Portugal is becoming a favorite destination for Hollywood.

The Netflix movie that will be recorded from this Thursday, June 30, in various areas of central Lisbon — Chiado, Baixa, Mouraria or Estrela — is about “Heart of Stone”. It is a spy thriller directed by Tom Harper with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the main roles.

This is the project that motivated, in February, the criticism of the president of the Parish Council of Santa Maria Maior, Miguel Coelho, who warned of the embarrassment that the filming would cause to the residents. The mayor, Carlos Moedas, on the other hand, chose to highlight the importance that such a production would have for the Portuguese capital.

Portugal is increasingly becoming a preferred destination for Hollywood. This same week, the preparation of the recordings of “Velocidade Furiosa 10” started in Portugal, which caused cuts in the A24, in the areas of Viseu and Vila Real. This year there was also filming in national territory of another production for Netflix, the movie “Damsel”.