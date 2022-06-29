Fintech Husky opens vacancies for training developers and pays BRL 7,000

Learn how to sign up for the Husky developers course and what the requirements are to be part of fintech.

Husky’s new developer training program offers a scholarship of BRL 7,000 to technology students over a period of 6 months. At the end of the course, students have the chance to be hired with a salary of R$ 10,000.

Fintech is a Brazilian company that controls a digital exchange platform focused on international transfers.

From this program, Husky intends to find new collaborators for its team. The course will be made available to ten students who will be able to learn the Ruby language. The central idea is to present the main demands of the market. After training, they can be hired by the company.

How to apply?

Applications can be made through the Husky Academy page and run until July 9th. For selection, a technical challenge and a placement test in English will be applied. Candidates will undergo interviews until 10 are selected.

Regarding the requirements, it is interesting that the candidate has at least one year of professional experience as a developer and training in Computer Engineering, Computer Science or related areas. It is also necessary to be curious about software development practices such as: TDD, Design Patterns, Refactoring, Clean Architecture, among others.

Those approved start the course on July 25th and mentoring will be carried out by specialists and programmers of the Ruby language.

About Husky

Husky is a Brazilian digital exchange platform, founded in 2016. Through the application, it is possible to send or receive international transfers. The main objective of the platform is to promote financial technology to make life easier for the self-employed professional.

Current data show that fintech has already handled more than R$ 1 billion in payments. The company has already been mentioned in important vehicles, such as Forbes and Afrofuturismo.

In addition, Husky does not work with outside investors. According to the company, its focus is directed only to the customer.

