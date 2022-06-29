Firefox 102 is released with UI and performance improvements; see news – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Latest version of Mozilla’s browser, the Firefox 102 can now be downloaded by all users, starting this Tuesday (28). Among the new features of the update are interface improvements, adjustments to various faults and security enhancement. In the following lines, you can see the main changes.

Mozilla Firefox (Image: Disclosure/Mozilla)

Users will now have the option to download files from Firefox without opening the downloads panel whenever a new transfer starts. This function is optional and must be enabled in browser settings. Mozilla’s idea is to make the screens cleaner, with only essential information.

The browser also included support for video subtitles in Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode played on sites like HBO Max, Funimation, Dailymotion, Tubi, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Thus, users can watch subtitled videos in a small window positioned in one of the four corners of the screen.

On macOS, in particular, Firefox Decreased power consumption and processor usage in various tasks. With this, the battery life of MacBooks should increase when watching videos in full screen. This change applies to sites like YouTube, Twitch, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, among others.

Firefox 102 Security Fixes and What’s New

In the settings part, the browser fixed screen reading feature in windows. In this mode, when pressing the Enter key to activate an element, Firefox will respond to the command correctly. This is especially useful for people who are visually impaired, as it allows you to read aloud any text displayed on the screen.

Firefox still fixed several security flaws reported by users. The complete list of fixed holes, with details on each one, is available on the official Mozilla website.

At Firefox 102 Update Notes can be checked in full also on the official website of Mozilla.

Anyone who wants can download the browser from the Firefox website. On Windows, you can also use the Microsoft Store to do this.

With information: Neowin.