First shipment of the National Identity Card is delivered

Last Monday (27), during an event at Palácio do Planalto, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) delivered the first shipment of the National Identity Card (CIN) with a single registration. The announcement of the new model had been made in February and the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (CPF) will be used as an identification number.

Thus, the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, were among the first to receive the document. During the ceremony, citizens of other federative units that participated in the CIN pilot project also received the new card.

CIN

The national identity card will be issued in a single model, from August 4, regardless of which state it is produced.

First, Brazilian citizens who have a CPF and reside in the following locations may apply for the CIN to the identification institutes in their state:

Acre;

Pernambuco;

Goiás;

Federal District;

Minas Gerais;

Paraná;

Santa Catarina; and

Rio Grande do Sul.

The other states will be able to request the issuance of the new model until March 2023.

Safety

The new identity has a QR Code that can be read from any compatible device, such as a smartphone. Therefore, the confirmation of the authenticity of the document will be facilitated, identifying if it was stolen or lost.

According to the federal government, with these changes, the CNI will be the safest document in the country and one of the safest in the world. The physical version of the CIN will be free, as will the digital version.

“Brazil received the digital classification of the best digital government in the Americas in the World Bank ranking. From the seventh best digital government in the world and the largest digital government in the Americas, ahead of the United States and Canada,” said Minister Paulo Guedes.

As it contains the code in the international standard, which can be read by equipment, the national identity card, according to the government, will become a travel document. This is because the MRZ code is the same used in passports.

However, so far, Brazil has agreements for the use of identity documents at immigration posts only with Mercosur countries. However, for other countries, it is still mandatory to present a passport.

Image: Government of Brazil / Reproduction