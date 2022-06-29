‘Fish-tongue-eating’ parasites found by health authorities in England

“Fishtongue eating” parasites were found in crates of sea bream imported to England last Friday in the Port of Felixstowe. The Cymothoa exigua infested shipment was destined for human consumption and was inside a container.

Video: Seven people rescued after lightning strikes Florida boat

Accident: Passenger train derails after hitting a truck in the US; watch video

Cymothoa exigua is a parasitic isopod commonly found south of the Gulf of California and also in Mexico. But there are records of the parasite even as far as Ecuador.

The creature enters the host fish through the gills and remains there until the maturation process is complete. Afterwards, it infects the fish and cuts the blood vessels in the animal’s tongue, causing it to fall out. The Cymothoa exigua then attaches itself to the remaining stump, becoming the fish’s new tongue.

Jordan: Toxic gas leak causes explosion, leaving at least 10 dead

The shipment was rejected by the Suffolk Coastal Port Health Authority (SCPHA) and returned to the country of origin, which was not disclosed.

— After checking more boxes, it became clear that most of the sea bream were infested, so we denied entry to the UK shipment. From there, the importer can choose to either destroy it or return it to them, and in this case, they chose the latter,” said SCPHA veterinarian Danut Cazacu.