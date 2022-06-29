Flamengo outlines last attempt, but United already sets schedule for Andreas after game with Tolima | Flamengo

Flamengo is still trying to move within the time limit, but Andreas Pereira already has a schedule starting on Thursday. With the end of the contract with the club, the midfielder does not even return to Rio de Janeiro and goes to Londrina, home of his family, for a short vacation before returning to Manchester United.

The red-black silence for four and a half months, since he sat down with the management of the English club and agreed on the purchase values ​​of 75% of the economic rights for 10 million euros, makes the permanence unfeasible.

The forecast between the parties involved is that this Wednesday’s match, against Tolima, at 21:30 (Brasília), in Colombia, for the round of 16 of Libertadores, will be the midfielder’s farewell.

With negotiations underway with Fulham, who offered the same €10m plus €3m in bonuses, Andreas is awaiting contacts with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to define the future. As he is in the middle of the season, the 26-year-old will not need to participate in the start of the pre-season for United and won just over a week off in Brazil after the end of his link with Flamengo.

Already in the process of returning the house where he lives with his family in Rio de Janeiro, the player disembarks with the delegation in São Paulo and will go directly to Londrina. Upon returning to England, Andreas will depend on the progress of talks with Fulham to know whether or not he will go with United for the second phase of the pre-season in Australia.

Since the beginning of negotiations, Andreas Pereira has reinforced his desire to stay at Flamengo and has even agreed to a salary for the contract lasting until the end of 2026, about 40% below the monthly amount that is in effect with United until mid-2023. The carioca club, in turn, withdrew from the agreement signed with the athlete and the English in early February.

First because of the action at the Central Bank that blocked accounts and then because of internal pressure due to the error in the Libertadores final, the red-black board left the negotiation on hold until it recently returned to contact to reduce values, something that Manchester does not like.

During this period, President Rodolfo Landim even promised Andreas that everything would go on as planned and that the purchase would be confirmed, which did not happen.

Signed on a one-year loan, Andreas Pereira took the field for Flamengo 52 times and scored seven goals. The passage through the club, however, is marked by the mistake that decided the last Libertadores, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo.

