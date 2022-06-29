Flamengo president will meet with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro to discuss his own stadium project

Current Maracanã concessionaire, together with Fluminense, the Flamengo keep the dream of own stadium alive. This Thursday, President Rodolfo Landim will meet with the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), to discuss the matter. One of the sites evaluated for the project is the Olympic Park, in Barra da Tijuca.

+ Old dream: we list Flamengo stadium projects that ended up not avenging

The information was brought by the portal “ge”, and, still this Tuesday, Eduardo Paes used social networks to comment on the project.

– – Always available to help any club in Rio, but I would like to remind you that the Olympic Park is a completely private area, with the exception of some arenas. That’s how we managed to make the Olympics without spending public resources on the construction of Stadiums – wrote Eduardo Paes on his Twitter.

In contact with the Ministry of Citizenship, LANCE! found that, currently, Arenas Carioca 1 and 2 and the Olympic Tennis Center are managed by the Special Secretariat for Sport, an agency linked to the Federal Government.

The velodrome, in turn, returns to the management of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro in August. O THROW! also tried to contact the City Hall to find out about the feasibility of the project, but, until the publication of this article, there was no response.

Currently, Flamengo is the concessionaire of Maracanã, along with Fluminense. This week, the stadium is being the subject of a legal imbroglio involving the holding of the match between Vasco and Sport: Cruz-Maltino wants to play in the place, but the duo Fla-Flu vetoed it.

On the possibility of building its own stadium in the Olympic Park, the club expressed itself on May 31, as follows:

“Regarding the news released about Flamengo’s possible interest in building a football stadium in the Olympic Park area, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo makes it clear that this is just one of the many lies that circulate about the club, always claiming that the possible information came from a director or person close to the board.

Flamengo reaffirms its total desire to continue being the concessionaire of Maracanã, the true home of the Red-Black Nation.”