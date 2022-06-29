Flamengo seeks to maintain a great record against the Colombians in a duel with Tolima for Libertadores

Flamengo

Flamengo faces Tolima, for the first duel of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores this Wednesday (29), at Estádio Manuel Murillo Toro

Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo / Flamengo seeks to maintain a great record against the Colombians in a duel with Tolima for Libertadores.
On Wednesday night (29), the Flamengo faces Tolima, for the first duel of the round of 16 of the Liberators cup. At 21:30, the ball rolls at the Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro stadium. The return is scheduled to take place at the same time, it will take place on the 6th, at Maracanã.

For tonight’s match, Flamengo has a very good record against Colombians in the South American competition. The last time he faced a Colombian team was in the 2020 edition, when Mengão was led by coach Jorge Jesus and dueled in the group stage with Júnior Barranquila by 2-1, with goals from Éverton Ribeiro, for the first round of the competition. Libertadores group stage.

The penultimate time that Flamengo faced a Colombian club in Libertadores was in 1981, when they dueled in the knockout stage with Deportivo Cali. Mengão won in the semifinal triangle by 1-0, away from home, and 3-0, at Maracanã.

Tonight’s duel features a team that is known to Brazilians. Tolima came to surprisingly eliminate Corinthians in 2021 in the pre-Libertadores and achieved an important victory against Atlético-MG at Mineirão in the current edition. Against Flamengo, it’s still an unprecedented opponent in red-black history.

Retrospect between Flamengo and Colombian teams in the Copa Libertadores:

1×0 Deportivo Cali – 1981 (semifinal)

3×0 Deportivo Cali – 1981 (semifinal)

1×1 América de Cali – 1984 (group stage)

2×1 Junior Barranquilla – 1984 (group stage)

4×2 América de Cali – 1984 (group stage)

3×1 Junior Barranquilla – 1984 (group stage)

1×2 América de Cali – 1993 (group stage)

1×3 América de Cali – 1993 (group stage)

1×0 National Medellín – 1993 (group stage)

3×1 Medellin National – 1993 (group stage)

0x1 Once Caldas – 2002 (group stage)

4×1 Once Caldas – 2002 (group stage)

0x0 Santa Fe – 2018 (group stage)

1×1 Santa Fe – 2018 (group stage)

2×1 Junior Barranquilla – 2020 (group stage)

3×1 Junior Barranquilla – 2020 (group stage)

*Globoesporte.com data

