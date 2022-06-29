Fluminense makes Fred’s farewell official in the game against Ceará, on July 9 | fluminense

Fred do Fluminense’s farewell has a date set. The club announced this Tuesday that the shirt 9’s goodbye to the club will be in the game against Ceará, at Maracanã, on July 9, for the Brazilian Championship.

With the last game in Fred’s contract scheduled to take place against Goiás, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship, Fluminense decided to bid farewell a round earlier, at Maracanã. The club will release information on ticket sales shortly.

1 of 3 Fred celebrates a goal – Fluminense x Vila Nova — Photo: ANDRÉ DURÃO Fred celebrates a goal – Fluminense x Vila Nova — Photo: ANDRÉ DURÃO

For Fluminense, Fred accumulates two Brazilian Championships, in 2010 and 2012, and two Cariocas Championships, won in 2012 and 2022, in addition to the Primeira Liga title in 2016. In all, he played 380 games and scored 198 goals.

With a problem in his left eye, Fred considered hanging up his boots earlier, but ended up being convinced by President Mário Bittencourt to keep planning and say goodbye in July.

