Galaxy S22 Plus with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 on offer with free Watch4 – All in Technology

Announced earlier this year, the Galaxy S22 Plus is one of Samsung’s best smartphones right now. After all, it brings reinforced construction with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, great photographic set and incredible hardware. And today, it’s on a special offer from R$ 4,679 with a free Watch4 watch!

Equipped with a 6.6″ Full HD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED screen, the S22 Plus is ideal for enjoying games and social networks. The display also offers a great brightness level of up to 1,700 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor can handle any task without causing slowdowns.

For photos, the device has a 50MP main rear lens, 12MP ultrawide and a dedicated camera for true 3X zoom. According to Samsung, the photographic set has enough power to capture amazing images even in low light. In addition, it brings other highlights such as support for 5G, 4,500 mAh battery and water protection.

Main specifications:

Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.6″ Full HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.6″ Full HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: 50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom)

50 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 120°) + 10 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4, 3x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 10 MP (f/2.2)

10 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 4,500 mAh with 45W fast charging

4,500 mAh with 45W fast charging Others: IP68, Bluetooth 5.2, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, on-screen fingerprint scanner

IP68, Bluetooth 5.2, support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, on-screen fingerprint scanner Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

With a special price + free watch, the Galaxy S22 Plus is a great investment for those who want a top of the line in Brazil: