Galaxy S22 to receive Android 13 trial version in July | Cell

The Galaxy S22, Samsung’s current high-end phone, is expected to receive the Android 13 beta in the third week of July. According to the website SamMobile, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldable phones should also be awarded Google’s latest system test edition before the official launch. The South Korean giant’s phones will also receive the One UI 5.0 custom interface, whose official launch should only take place in October.

It is worth remembering that the beta version consists of a test edition, that is, it is not the definitive format. Therefore, the software can reach cell phones with some flaws, precisely so that they are identified before the official launch.

🔎 Test makes Galaxy Z Flip 3 open and close 418k times

2 of 3 Galaxy S22 should receive Android 13 in July — Photo: Playback/Samsung Galaxy S22 should receive Android 13 in July — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

📝 Are Galaxy smartphones resistant? join the conversation

If the forecast is confirmed, the release of Android 13 will take place in October this year. The predecessor system Android 12 began to arrive on mobile phones officially in November 2021, precisely in the previous version of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S21.

Shortly after the Galaxy S21 received Android 12, other lines were also contemplated. Thus, the manufacturer is expected to ship the operating system to a significant portion of phones before the end of this year to ward off criticism about its pace of distribution of updates.

3 of 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 should also receive Android 13 before other phones — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Flip 3 should also receive Android 13 before other phones — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

With regard to Android 13, it is possible to highlight that it arrives with news in terms of privacy and customizations. In addition to quick access to security settings, it should also give you greater control over file sharing.

Also gaining space is the “active apps” button, which should help manage background programs more easily, while notifications are also improved to give greater control over preferences.

Galaxy S22: launch and price in Brazil

The Galaxy S22 is a premium phone from Samsung released in February this year. The model hit the market with a triple 50 MP camera, Full HD+ screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In addition to the conventional S22, two other new models were also launched on the same occasion: the S22 Plus and the S22 Ultra, with emphasis on the latter, which debuted S Pen electronic pen support and features from the Galaxy Note line.

The debut of the Galaxy S22 in Brazil was marked by the initial figures at R$ 5,999. The device already registers a discount of more than R$ 700, since it can be found for R$ 5,236 on Amazon.

with information from SamMobile

Check out all the details of the Galaxy S22 in the video below

Check out all the details of the Galaxy S22