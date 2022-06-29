Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke doesn’t want to be Daenerys again

Actress Emilia Clarke, who played the character Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, in Game of Thrones (GoT)said in an exclusive interview with the BBC that he does not intend to revisit the character in spin-offs of the saga.

When asked if she would be willing to reprise her role in a spin-off or if she’s fed up with the world of dragons, the actress said: “No. I think I’ve had it.”

She is now focused on the play The Seagull (The Seagull) by writer Chekhov, in which she will play Nina, an aspiring actress, and guarantees that she is aware of the challenges of living this new character.

“I am keenly aware of the fact that there will be people who love Game of Thrones and are coming to the theater for it, but I hope they enjoy this play.”

Despite not wanting to participate in the next productions of the franchise, as house of the dragonthe actress was excited and said that she will watch it as a new viewer who is unaware of the story, as it takes place hundreds of years before the events of GoT.

house of the dragon

Known in Brazil as the Dragon House, the first spin off of Game of Thrones takes place 200 years before the events portrayed in the series, which came to an end in 2019.

The plot is based on the book fire and bloodby George RR Martin, author of the saga, and will tell the story of House Targaryen, mainly from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to the events of the civil war in A Dance with Dragons.

In this way, it is possible to expect characters from the Targaryen family to appear, but without creating expectations of seeing Clarke as the Mother of Dragons. After all, Daenerys Targaryen didn’t even exist in the period in which House of The Dragon is set.

Other spin-offs

Other productions derived from GoT are being produced, including one focused on Jon Snow, the darling of the series, played by Kit Harington. It will follow the character’s life after the events that took place in the last season of game of Throneswhen he learns that his real name is Aegon Targaryen and decides to move to the northern region of the Wall.

Martin confirmed that production is still in the script stage and has no confirmed premiere date. Both he and Clarke mentioned that the idea for the project came from Harington himself, who is also involved behind the scenes of creation.

Jon Snow’s series is in the early stages of development. (Image: Playback/HBO)

Unlike Jon Snow’s series, which is still in the early stages of production, not all spin-offs of game of Thrones had the same luck. After spending US$ 30 million (approximately R$ 157 million, in direct conversion) on another prequel series that was not even named, HBO canceled the production. According to Casey Bloys, head of content for the streaming, the work that would star Naomi Watts (King Kong), it just didn’t work.

House of The Dragons premieres in August 2022, but you can rewatch the entire Game of Thrones series on HBO Max.

Source: BBC News