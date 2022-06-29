GeForce 516.59 driver is released with optimizations for F1 22 and two other games

F1 22 gains optimizations for NVIDIA DLSS technology

NVIDIA has released the drivers GeForce 516.59 WHQL highlighting optimizations for their video cards running the F1 22 game and NVIDIA DLSS technology, improving performance with Ray Tracing. In addition to it, the games Loopmancer and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak also gained performance improvements.

Game Ready:

– F1 22 with NVIDIA DLSS

– Loopmancer

– Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Corrections:

– [Red Dead Redemption][Vulkan]: Some objects may flicker when player is indoors. [3684575]– [OpenGL] Minecraft Java Edition may display artifacts when using Optifine shaders. [3682262]– [OpenGL] Artifacts may appear in Second Life when connecting using third party viewers. [3682537]– [Neverwinter Nights] Light sources not rendering correctly. [3682841]– [Vulkan] Path of Exile displays flashing black textures. [3682952]– [G-SYNC] Games may stutter when bringing up the Xbox app overlay. [3674419]– [UE5] General UE5 stability improvements. [3505688]

To see all the news, check out the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app makes the whole process easier and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: The new versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.