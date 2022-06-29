Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Partner Convicted of Facilitating Sex Offenses, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison | World

Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman convicted by the US court for helping the late financial adviser Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors, received her sentence on Tuesday: 20 years in prison.

A turned out to be less than the 30 to 55 years demanded by the prosecution.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty in December of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell is found guilty of sex crimes

His lawyers had asked the court for leniency, citing a traumatic childhood. They also claimed that she was wrongly accused, as Epstein escaped trial by committing suicide in a New York prison in 2019.

In the document filed last week with the New York court, the prosecution argued that Maxwell should be sentenced to between 30 and 55 years in prison because he showed “a complete lack of remorse” for his crimes, wrote Manhattan court prosecutor Damian Williams. .

2 of 2 Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein — Photo: AFP; Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein — Photo: AFP; Reuters

“Instead of showing a sign of responsibility, the accused makes a desperate attempt to shift the blame elsewhere,” he said.

“Maxwell was an adult who made her own choices. She chose to sexually exploit many minors” and “chose to conspire with Epstein for years, working as criminal partners causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims,” ​​he added.

Daughter of former British media mogul Robert Maxwell, she has been in prison since 2020.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Maxwell was key in Epstein’s scheme to recruit young people for massages, during which he abused them.