Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005

Credit, Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell, a former British socialite, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the US for helping former financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse girls.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of recruiting and trafficking four teenagers so that Epstein, who was her boyfriend, could sexually abuse the girls.

One of her accusers said outside the courthouse in New York that she should stay in prison for the rest of her life.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan cell in 2019. He was awaiting his own trial for sex trafficking.

