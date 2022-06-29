Google Launches New Design for Gmail; see how it turned out

After having launched, at the beginning of the year, an integrated view of Gmail on the web, with the possibility of switching between Chat, Meet and Spaces, Google announced, on Tuesday (28), a redesign of Material You to make life easier for users. The rewording responds to several requests for revision, including the possibility of revert the entire experience, deployed by default, to a “Classic Gmail”.

In the new visual experience, the default white background has been replaced by a matte light blue with lighter and darker tones. The menu on the left, for example, has taken on a darker hue, while the emails will have two colors: blue for those already read and the original white for those not yet read.. This list is also more visible, with the “write” button in the upper left corner taking the form of a rectangle with rounded corners.

How will Gmail’s new visual experience work?

Source: Google/Disclosure.Source: Google

According to Google, “when enabled, the new navigation menu allows you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and joining meetings.” without having to switch between tabs or open a new window“Of course, the new experience depends on the Workspace edition, meaning Gmail-only users will still have a Gmail-only configuration.

Gmail, Chat and Meet users will be able to select which apps they want to include in their new experience, thus being able to configure a personalized view of their preferred options in the quick settings. But, if they prefer, they can only use the Gmail configuration.

While available to all users with personal Google accounts and individual Google Workspace users, this rollout will be gradual, which means not everyone will see it right away. More details on Gmail’s new built-in layout are available in the Google Help Center.