Grêmio wins Londrina with scares, ‘shakes’ Geromel and continues in the G4

Grêmio beat Londrina, today (28), by the score of 1 to 0. But the history of the game of the 15th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship does not stop there. Gabriel Teixeira’s goal guaranteed his stay in the G4, however, it did not prevent an unstable match for Roger Machado’s team. With Gabriel Grando’s mistakes and scares, such as a ball on the post and a visiting goal disallowed by VAR, the team still watched Pedro Geromel, literally, shake Bitello. Shirt 39 caught the ball with his hand in a complete inattention move.

The victory makes the gaucho team reach nine unbeaten matches. With 25 points, Grêmio guarantees another round at the top of the table. Londrina follows with 18 points.

In the next round, Grêmio visits Bahia and Londrina receives CSA. The game in Salvador takes place on Sunday (3), while the game in Paraná takes place on Saturday.

Who decided: Gabriel Teixeira

Attacking midfielder scored the first goal with the Grêmio shirt. During the match, he oscillated between good times and bad.

Who let it down: Gabriel Grando

Grêmio’s goalkeeper went wrong in a cross into the area, but the move was just the preface to his performance. Gabriel missed a free kick, which ended in a goal. Shirt 12 was saved by VAR, which marked offside. In the final stage, the player showed insecurity again.

Lucas Leiva appears on the lawn

Grêmio’s main reinforcement of the season went to the stadium and, by surprise, appeared on the pitch during the break. The initiative was not announced by the club, but toasted more than 10,000 fans. The midfielder, ex-Liverpool and Lazio, distributed balls and waves. Lucas Leiva can only debut for Grêmio after July 18, when the transfer window reopens. He will play with shirt number 15.

It was surreal. Bitello thought the game was stopped, due to a possible previous foul, and took the ball with his hands. The referee then stopped the game there. The foul had been committed by shirt 39 himself, when catching the ball. Geromel, faced with the scene, lost his mind. The Grêmio captain left in a wild run and shook the Grêmio steering wheel. The physical complaint was accompanied by screams. The move was the trigger for Grêmio’s decline in the game.

VAR frustrates Londrina

Londrina took advantage of Grêmio’s hesitation, hit the post with Caprini and grew throughout the initial stage. The team from Paraná came to swing the nets, but the goal was disallowed at the time of review by VAR. The video referee caught Samuel Santos offside.

Guild resists and improves

The start of the second half was bad for Grêmio. Grando failed other times, Londrina took the lead. But Roger’s team resisted and before 15 minutes, they began to dominate. Diego Souza had at least two chances to extend the score. Campaz forced the goalkeeper to save with a well-traveled ball. And after 40, Elias hit the beam.