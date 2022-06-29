Have you thought? F recreates Pokmon Red and Blue in the style of Baldur’s Gate

Since the Pokémon franchise first emerged in 1996, we’ve seen a lot of different little monster games, but few of them have brought significant gameplay changes. As we know, fans are always thinking about new monsters, stories and more, but a recent post on Reddit came as a reimagining of Pokémon Red/Blue (the first two games in the franchise), with gameplay similar to Baldur’s Gate. , and the result is impressive.

A Reddit user known as cometscomets posted on the platform this week art that imagines the first two games in the Pokémon franchise with a Baldur’s Gate visual style. In addition to changing the positioning of the camera to give us an isometric overview of the map, the game also places the menus in the corners of the screen, whether to control actions within the battle, open the PokéDex, map, item and the like. Unlike the original games, this new style allows you to control not only your human character but also the Pokémon that are part of your team, being able to even choose a type of formation for your “squad”.

This style would certainly bring more dynamism to the games and realism too, since although some games allow you to walk accompanied by a little monster from your team, you are limited to the control of the human character, even in battles, where you can only shout commands for your Pokemon. Soon, Nintendo will release the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which introduce the 9th generation of the little monsters. Although the style of play should follow the traditional molds of the franchise, many are eager to discover the surprises that the games have in store. What did you think of this fan-imagined Pokémon style?

