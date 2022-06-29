HTC Desire 22 Pro official with Snapdragon 695, 120 Hz display and Viverse compatibility

HTC has made official a new cell phone: the Desire 22 Pro. In recent years, the Taiwanese manufacturer has focused on virtual reality and its device is compatible with the Vivese ecosystem and other products such as the Vive Flow headset. In terms of specifications, the mid-range phone has a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a Snapdragon 695 platform and a 4,520 mAh battery unit. There’s also a biometric sensor on the side and IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

















HTC brings as one of the main attractions of the Desire 22 Pro its compatibility with Viverse, which allows you to access virtual content from the Metaverse by phone and connect an HTC virtual reality headset. There’s also Vivese Wallet, which will help you manage your digital goods like cryptocurrencies and NFTs right from your device.

In terms of cameras, the HTC Desire 22 Pro has a triple module at the rear with a 64-megapixel main sensor, another 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 platform with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded by microSD card. For power, it will come with a 4,520mAh battery pack with support for 18W fast charging.

technical specifications

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen (1080×2412 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 Platform

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

triple rear camera 64 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 13 MP wide-angle (f/2.4) 5 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

32 MP front camera (f/2.0)

NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB-C

4,520mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Android 12 operating system

Colors: black and gold

Dimensions: 166.3 x 76.9 x 9.4 millimeters

Weight: 205.5 grams

price and availability





The HTC Desire 22 Pro comes in gold and black colors and can only be purchased in Taiwan for TWD 11,990 (~R$ 2,150) and in Europe for € 459 (~R$ 2,540). Sales will start on July 1 and the device is scheduled for delivery in early August. Bonuses for first-time buyers include an HTC impact case, an HTC wireless charger, and an NFT freebie redeemable via the Viverse app.

