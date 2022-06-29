I want LED! 7 accessories to customize your gaming setup

Who is it gamer You know that a good gaming setup is only complete with a bunch of LED strips and shiny accessories connected to the gaming PC. While these lights don’t add more FPS to games, they do add a unique style that only one setup gamer can transmit.

If you are one of those who believe that the LEDs make all the difference to the gaming corner, you will be happy to observe the items in the following list. We separate 7 accessories for you customize your gaming setup with lots of RGB light and style, while also drawing even more attention to the details of your dedicated gaming machine.

Check out the list below and then share how your gamer setup is doing!

RGB LED Mousepad, Eox Gaming

12% Off More speed and less grip, perfect for gamers looking for the best performance! It has Speed ​​surface, RGB LED sides with various effects such as Rainbow. BRL 68.00

Anyone who thinks that the mousepad is an accessory that cannot be customized with RGB lights is wrong. This brand model Eox Gaming It has a glowing border with three lighting effects and three brightness settings (high, medium and low). System power is provided via a detachable USB cable.

The mousepad has a surface speed, perfect for FPS players and other games that demand speed. The accessory size is also very generous (80×30 cm), enough to hold the mouse and keyboard together.

Gamer RGB Blackfire Fortrek Headset

40% Off Developed with high performance driver and 50mm magnets ensure the best sound quality in addition to enhanced audio and noise canceling microphone. Lightweight, weighing only 450g, it has a 2.1m textile cable, connector: 2X P2 + USB and p3 adapter included. BRL 199.00

Although the lighting is not 100% visible to the gamer, a headset with RGB lights helps to reinforce the gamer style of the setup. This Fortrek model has discrete LEDs, but they stand out amid the black of this peripheral.

The headset features a generous 50mm driver for better sound quality and a noise-canceling microphone. The cable has a textile coating, is 2.1 meters long, and can be connected via USB or P2 cable (P3 adapter included).

RGB headphone support, Havit

Complete your gaming setup with this headphone mount. It has RGB light base with 5 switching lighting modes perfect for greater immersion in the gaming atmosphere. It has a USB port with Plug and Play functionality.

This stand from Havit is what will make the headphone’s RGB stand out. After all, it is in this accessory that you can put your headset to rest, but without ceasing to emit the lights that make the gamer setup so flashy.

This stand stands out for its stability, being able to hold up to two headphones at the same time. Its use guarantees the protection that the peripheral needs, preventing it from being thrown on the table or being accidentally dropped.

Soundbar Gamer Fortrek for PC Hawk

21% Off Enhance ambient immersion while gaming with this Soundbar with excellent audio definition, touch activated RGB lighting and high power! It does not require installation of software for operation having the Plug and Play function. BRL 164.59

A gamer setup can become even more immersive with a good soundbar. This Fortrek model, in addition to offering a combined power of 6W (3W + 3W), features LED lights to illuminate the environment in style.

The model has USB power and a P2 connector to reproduce sound. The soundbar is very compact and ideal for use by those who play games in front of their PC.

Redragon Griffin M607 RGB Gaming Mouse

36% Off Precise and ergonomic mouse with pultra comfortable Claw and Palm style leg, has b“On-The-Fly” DPI switch with 4 Speeds and 4 Color LED backlight and has 6 Programmable Buttons. BRL 164.59

Essential for gamers, a dedicated mouse can make all the difference when gaming. And the Redragon Griffin M607 offers up to 7200 DPI resolution, polling rate 1000 Hz and software-adjustable response time (1/2/4/8ms). But the highlight goes to the RGB LED lights that further beautify the product.

This gaming mouse also has 6 programmable buttons and the possibility to configure macros for your games.

Gaming Keyboard HyperX Alloy Core

With quiet and responsive keys, Alloy Core has smooth and elegant RGB effects, 6 preset lighting effects, liquid resistance and much more.

Another indispensable item for the gamer setup is a keyboard. This membrane model has ABNT2 standard and a series of LED lights to illuminate the keys when gaming.

One of the advantages of this HyperX gaming keyboard is its liquid resistance and durable construction. Its keys are silent and agile, and have the functionality anti-ghosting – ideal for gamers, especially MOBA gamers.

Smart RGB LED Strip, Nova Digital

Customize your environments and make your space unique with the RGB LED strip. It has light brightness adjustment control and millions of color combinations, the ribbon can be turned on and off by the compatible Alexa app and Google Home Assistant.

To close the list, a LED strip recommendation for those who want to light up the environment even more. This accessory is compatible with personal assistants (Alexa and Google Assistant), and you can create routines for the lights to turn on or display a specific color.

There are 5 meters of LED strip, ideal for customizing your gaming environment with even more RGB, which can be controlled by voice or smartphone app.