IMD offers 35 vacancies for free technology courses in Natal | large northern river

The Secondary Studies Program (PES 2022), of the Instituto Metrópole Digital (IMD/UFRN), has opened enrollment for the selection process of students. There are 35 vacancies for anyone who already has a higher education degree or who is enrolled in an undergraduate course that is not offered by UFRN.

Applications can be made until July 10, exclusively through SIGAA/UFRN.

The courses offered are Bioinformatics, Data Science, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Educational Informatics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things and Digital Games. Each course has five seats.

The selection process consists of proof of specific knowledge – upon registration, it is necessary to attach, in PDF format, a copy of the diploma, certificate of completion or graduation history, identification document with photo and CPF. The fee is $70.

The final result is scheduled to be published on the 28th of July and classes will start on the 22nd of August of this year.

PES offers participants punctual and specific training in several areas of technology, with 300 to 360 hours of learning. The program promotes the teaching of skills that can be useful to different professionals, who often do not receive this type of training in their undergraduate curriculum.

1 out of 1 IMD offers 35 places for free courses in technology in Natal — Photo: Pexels IMD offers 35 places for free courses in technology in Natal — Photo: Pexels