Influencer car is targeted in attempted robbery; video

Influencer Yanka Barreiros, daughter of country singer Altemir Barreiros, suffered an attempted robbery this Tuesday (28). Yanka reported on her social media that she was in an armored car, along with her father, when they were both shot five times at their door in São Paulo. Two vehicles closed the car, but she and her father were not injured and managed to escape.

According to her, a man got out of one of the cars, took a gun out of a child’s backpack and started shooting at the car. “The moment we saw it, my father started to lock the car. As he was a getaway pilot, he acted fast and dodged everything. I was in shock”, reported the influencer in her Instagram stories minutes after the event.

At the time of the incident, Yanka was on a video call with her sister, Pétala Barreiros. The young woman says that when she and her father remembered that the car was armored, they locked everything and accelerated to leave the place. As they were leaving, the assailants began to fire a series of shots at the armored vehicle.

In the sequence of videos recorded by Yanka, the influencer stressed that she had never experienced any type of violence of this type. However, she explains, in her daily life, she and her family often walk around with security: “It was very scary, I had never seen a weapon like this,” she said nervously.