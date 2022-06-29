International Schools Arrive in Japan, Attracting Rich Chinese Families

Renowned educational institutions in the UK have found a new field of investment: the Japan. In all, there will be more than 3,000 new places to be offered in international schools in Japan, such as the British Rugby School, Malvern College and Harrow.

This novelty has managed to attract hundreds of families across Asia, especially China’s rich families. In fact, there is already great movement towards the reception of Chinese children and adolescents who will find growth opportunities in these schools.

A new beginning in Japan

There are many factors that drive these Chinese families to the decision to send their children to Japan to study. To begin with, China has been a very closed country in terms of international education, making it impossible for these schools to establish units in the country. On the other hand, Japan adopts a policy of internationalization of teaching, especially in basic education.

In addition, the “Covid Zero” policy of the China proved to be a beautiful population control mechanism. In this case, there are still many border restrictions, as well as extreme social isolation mechanisms, which prevent the population from progressing. Still, the numbers of covid-19 cases in China are still scary, while in Japan the number of deaths is very low.

Benefits of international schools

As we have already mentioned, these schools are very successful due to their history of quality education. After all, they are memorable institutions, which have already formed great personalities in the West, especially in the United Kingdom. So wealthy families in Asia see this as a unique opportunity to invest in their children’s careers and intellect.

In addition, schools also attract great opportunities for personal development through the practice of extracurricular activities. For example, the practice of sports, such as skiing and golf, are great attractions in the catalogs of international schools. Not to mention the guarantee of access to qualified teachers, as well as program content aimed at better learning. But of course this is expensive, with a monthly fee of around US$ 65,250, or something around three hundred and forty thousand reais a month.