iPads will continue to function as a hub in iOS 16, but…

We recently reported that Apple will withdraw support for iPad as command center (hub) for the app House (home) at the iOS 16.

With this, the only devices enabled to perform this function would be HomePods and Apple TVswhich stay connected to power around the clock and don’t suffer from problems like discharging — which, when it happens with the iPad, makes it impossible to communicate with the smart home devices you have at home.

It turns out that, according to Apple told the The Vergethat’s not how the band will play… according to the company, iPad owners who update to iOS 16 will continue to be able to use the tablet as a hubbut with one caveat.

The iPads will work in a “legacy” way, that is, they will not lose any features that currently exist, but they will also not gain the benefits that will come to users with the new architecture that will be released in the Home app (home) from iOS 16 — which will be revamped, by the way.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will continue to support the iPad as a hub home without loss of functionality. Alongside these launches, the Home app will introduce a new architecture for an even more efficient and reliable experience. As the iPad will not be supported as a hub with the new architecture, users who rely on the iPad for this purpose will not need to upgrade the architecture [do app] home and will be able to continue enjoying all existing features.

With this, anyone who wants to use the iPad as a hub will not need to update the application with the new architecture. Among the benefits of the update, for example, is the possibility of connecting accessories that have the new standard matterwhich was created by Apple with other market giants and will allow greater flexibility between devices and different systems.

That is, if you use the iPad as a hub, be prepared not to be rewarded with the faster communication between devices that will come to the Casa app with its new architecture, as well as not being able to take advantage of the new accessories that will be launched with the Matter standard. in the future. 🤷🏻‍♂️