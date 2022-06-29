iPhone 13 Pro Max: device is 7% cheaper until Tuesday

Amazon is promoting 7% off the cash purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro Max (direct offer link). The promotional price continues until next Tuesday (28).

At the time of writing this article, the Apple device — in the 256GB version and in graphite color — can be purchased in cash on Amazon for R$7,899. When buying in installments, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs BRL 8,515.38, and can be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments of BRL 851.61.

For comparison, the suggested price on Apple’s official website for the same model is R$ 11,108 (as print below).

It is worth remembering that, as this is a promotional action, the value or availability of the device may vary at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Released in September 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro Max runs the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU to support the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion — up to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device is constructed of surgical grade stainless steel and is IP68 water resistant.

The Apple phone has three rear cameras (telephoto, wide and ultra wide), with 12 megapixel, 6x optical zoom and recording capacity at up to 60 frames per second. The selfie camera also has 12 MP, in addition to night mode and 4k Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Apple promises that the device has autonomy of up to 28 hours of continuous video playback, up to 25 hours of streaming and up to 95 hours of audio. The device has 5G connectivity.

