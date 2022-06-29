Itaucard Click Platinum offers points in reais: see how it works

If you are looking for a card with points conversion and several benefits, the Itaucard Click Platinum is an option. Check out!

If you are looking for a card with points conversion and several benefits, perhaps the Itaucard Click Platinum is for you. With it, the customer starts with a limit of R$1,000, unlike many institutions out there, which start with a limit of R$50 to R$300. The card also has a points program and other incredible advantages, Look!

How does the Itaucard Click Platinum points program work?

Unlike other cards, the Platinum version of Itaucard offers credit conversion based on the amount in reais, not dollars. The program has a conversion of R$ 5 = 1 point. However, it is worth noting that an annual fee of R$15.00 per month (R$180.00 per year) is charged to participate in the program.

Points are valid for 36 months and can be exchanged for products at the Iupp store or for travel and tickets on partner airlines. It is also possible to transfer points to programs such as TudoAzul, Smiles, LATAM Pass and TAP.

If you like to take advantage of the points to redeem them in miles programs, it is also worth checking out our article with 5 tips to fly for free by accumulating airline miles.

Other benefits of Itaucard Click Platinum

In addition to the points program, Itaucard Click Platinum also offers several other benefits. If you choose the Visa-branded option, you can enjoy all the exclusive benefits offered by Visa Platinum:

Travel Assistance Service;

Insurance for rental vehicle;

Visa Luxury Hotel;

International Emergency Medical Insurance;

Emergency Card Replacement;

Purchase protection;

Free Valet in Restaurants and Malls.

In addition, the customer also has access to the Vai de Visa program, which offers exclusive offers and discounts at partner stores.

Interested? You can check all the details and benefits of the card by clicking here.

