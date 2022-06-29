“It’s packed”; Fenerbahçe receives approval from Jorge Jesus and will sign Flamengo’s starter, says portal

According to information from a Turkish portal, the negotiation should take place soon and cause a drop in Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo He became very well known in 2019, when he shone on the South American scene and changed his level, collecting gala performances and winning titles, much as a result of a full cast and with plenty of quality. The team, at the time, was commanded by Jorge Jesus, who later ended up “abandoning” the project to return to Benfica.

Again at the Portuguese club, “Mister” was not successful, in the same way as Mais Querido, which has since been considered one of the favorites, but continues to slip in competitions. Recently, with the resignation of Paulo Sousa, much has been said about a return of the former coachbut Dorival Júnior ended up being chosen at this point.

In case of Jesus, he was right to go to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, seeking to be able to perform a high level work again. As soon as he arrived on Turkish soil, the “portuga” already made it clear that he would like to hire some, initiating a series of speculations in the market, even involving Flamengo players.

Along these lines, according to the Turkish portal “Fotomaç”, Gabigol, who was one of the most important players in winning the Libertadores 3 years ago, is “packed” to perform in Istanbul. After many rumours, the Turks, along with the new coach, lined up to make a proposal and take the striker out of Gávea.

In addition to confirmation of departure, the source also guarantees that the business will be on loan for a season, with an option to purchase with a fixed pass: “Afraid of the high cost of the 25-year-old Brazilian striker, the dark yellow-blue players will activate the formula-buy lease first. [Gabriel] Barbosa, who has great respect for the Portuguese teacher [Jorge Jesus]is packed in the interest of Fenerbahçe”says the portal.