Journalist dissects Fluminense’s revenue profile in 2021

A finance specialist, journalist Rodrigo Capelo took stock of Fluminense’s financial situation. Through a graph, he dissected the club’s billing profile in the year 2021.

Capelo takes into account the financial information released by the club recently with the figures for 2021. Check out the analysis:

In the commercial and marketing area, the club more than doubled its revenue, in the comparison between 2020 and 2021. It is still not a recipe that puts it in a privileged position in relation to opponents, far from it, but its gradual growth is a good news.

Lines directly linked to the crowd, which include box offices and associations, were harmed by the pandemic. Maracanã could not receive an audience for most of the last season. The stadium’s revenue-generating capacity can only be tested from 2022 onwards.

And, once again, transfers of athletes represented a virtue in the tricolor balance. Based mainly on the sales of Kayky and Metinho’s rights, the club was once again close to the range of R$ 100 million in net income – already subtracting third-party participation and commissions, for correct comparison with opponents’ numbers.