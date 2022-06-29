Julia Roberts and George Clooney Reunite in Romantic Comedy Trailer; Look

Julia Roberts and George Clooney worked together on The Great’s Eleven, reunited on The Money Game, and now they’re about to star in their third project together: Ticket to Paradise.

In this new film, they will be “ex-boyfriends who try to stop their daughter from repeating her romantic mistakes”, according to the website Comic Book.

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the romantic comedy on Wednesday, the 29th.

More about Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise is described as “a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances”.

Directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!) from his screenplay with Daniel Pipski, Ticket to Paradise is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

The premiere points to October 2022 in the United States.