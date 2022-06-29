Klara Castanho: Netflix removes rape scenes in “Good morning, Veronica”

klara brown was cast to play a young woman raped by her father, the role of Reynaldo Gianecchini, in the second season of “Good morning, Veronica“. The Netflix series was filmed in early September last year, before the actress was the victim of a rape. In an open letter released this past weekend, Klara revealed that she became pregnant and gave the baby up for adoption following all legal guidelines. procedures.

“You have no idea of ​​the pain I feel. Everything I did was thinking about protecting the life and future of the child, who deserves to be raised by a loving family, duly qualified for adoption and who does not have the memories of such a traumatic event. She doesn’t need to know that it was the result of such cruel violence,” Klara Castanho said on Instagram.

Klara Castanho: Netflix redoubles care in ending the series

“Good Morning, Veronica 2” still doesn’t have a premiere date confirmed by Netflix. Filmed and in the process of being finalized, streaming is redoubling attention in post-production. According to information provided by “TV News”, in addition to all the support that the young woman is receiving, the sexual abuse scenes are not explicit, but even so, they want to be careful with Klara Castanho’s image since It’s all very suggestive.

Serial father Reynaldo Gianecchini declares support for Klara Castanho

In history, Gisele (Camila Márdila) will discover that Matthias abuses women, including his own daughter, angela (Klara Castaño). Respected, religious, married and father of an 18-year-old girl, the great villain is played by Reynaldo Gianecchini. The actor expressed solidarity with the violence suffered by the actress on social media.

“My beloved Klara, it hurt me a lot to hear your story and I will never be able to measure your pain and all the complexity of everything you have lived and still live, so it seems obvious to me that it is not up to anyone to judge. I’m sorry that you have to be the spokesperson for such important discussions in today’s times, times of necessary change! For now, receive all my love, lap. May everyone respect and honor the feminine! And repudiation of this type of ‘press’!”, wrote the heartthrob.

In “Good Morning, Veronica”, it is only at the end of the story that Gisele manages to get rid of her husband. For this, she will have the help of Verônica (Tainá Müller).