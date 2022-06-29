likely lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

Current champions, Palmeiras want to live up to the brilliant first phase of the Copa Libertadores and go to Paraguay in search of a positive result against Cerro Porteño. The duel will be valid for the round of 16 of the tournament, scheduled for 7:15 pm, at the General Pablo Rojas stadium, in Asunción. The decision will be made the following week, at Allianz Parque.







Assembly: Launch! Photo: Launch!

TABLE

> See the Brazilian Championship table

GALLERY

Verdão ended the Libertadores group stage with the best campaign of a team in the first phase of all time: 100% success, with six 6 victories, 25 goals scored and owner of the best attack, and three goals conceded, also being the best defense, next to River Plate.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga is available to Abel Ferreira’s coaching staff for the game in Paraguay, and should be the main novelty in the starting lineup. Therefore, it is possible that Palmeiras will have maximum strength on the field to face Cerro Porteño.

The loss of the team is due to the left-back Jorge, who was diagnosed with Covid-19. Jailson, with a right knee injury, is also out of the match.

Cerro Porteño, commanded by the Palmeiras idol Arce since 2020, advanced in second in its group, with two wins, two draws and two defeats, being the worst classified team of the group stage.

In total, Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño have faced each other ten times in their history. There were four Palmeiras victories, four draws and two defeats, in addition to 17 goals in favor and ten against.

CERRO PORTEÑO X PALMEIRAS

Place: General Pablo Rojas, in Asuncion-PAR

Date/Time: 6/29/2022, at 7:15 pm

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (COL)

Auxiliaries: Alexander Guzman and Wilmar Navarro (COL)

VAR: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)

Where to watch: Conmebol TV and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CERRO PORTEÑO: Jean; Rolon, Patiño, Alexis, Alan; Lucena, Carrascal, Benitez, Aquino; Romero and Marcelo Moreno. Technician: Arc.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Veron); Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony. Coach: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Jorge (Covid-19) and Jailson (right knee injury).