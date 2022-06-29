LoL: Changes to Gwen’s Skills Coming in Patch 12.13 | lol

One of the top champions in the current League of Legends meta, Gwen will receive changes to her abilities in patch 12.13. Changes to the Enchanted Seamstress are slated to arrive on July 13, the date of Riot Games’ next MOBA update. Currently, the champion is one of the strongest in the top lane and, because of that, the developer will make adjustments to decrease some of that power.
Gwen will receive changes to her abilities in LoL patch 12.13 — Photo: Riot Games
Check out the changes to Gwen in patch 12.13
- Health regen growth changed from 0.5 to 0.9 for 5 seconds.
- Slash damage increased from 9/12/15/16/21 (+5% AP) to 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP);
- Final slash damage increased from 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) to 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP);
- Cut center reduced from 100% to 75% true damage (deals 75% damage to minions);
- Minions below 20% health will receive 1000% bonus damage instead of reduced damage.
- Bonus resistance increased from 12/14/16/18/20 (+5% AP) to 17/19/21/23/25 (+7% AP);
- Duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
- Magic damage bonus increased from 10 (+15% AP) to 15 (20% AP);
- Area bonus increased from 50 to 75;
- Cooldown changed from 12/13/11/10/9 to 12/13/12/11.5/11;
- Cooldown refund changed from 50% to 25/35/45/55/65%.
Cross Stitch – Ultimate (R)
- Needle damage increased from 30/55/80 (+8 AP) to 35/65/95 (+10% AP);
- Tweak: New cast resets after damaging enemy champions to Resets after 1 second.