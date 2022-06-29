M2 chip is compared with other Apple processors

THE Macworld published an interesting comparison to get an idea of ​​the processing power of all Apple chipswhether from macs, iPhones and/or iPads. Basically, tests were carried out in applications of benchmarks with Geekbench 5. This theme reminds us of a special we published last month, through which we commented on the trajectory of the chips that Apple has already created.

The comparison shows something that is not surprising: the M1 Ultra chip (which equips the Mac Studio) offers much greater performance than the brand new M2 (the new 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro). This is natural for a few reasons, as the former has many more performance cores than the latter (16 versus 4), but especially since the two aren’t exactly competitors.

The M1 Ultra is formed by connecting two M1 Max chips — which is already a much more advanced chip than the basic M1. It is fairer, therefore, to compare the M2 to the latter and wait for an “M2 Ultra”, or equivalent, to see where the new generation of super-powerful processors made by Apple itself will arrive. When observing the M1 next to the M2, it is possible to see the increment that we had already shown here.

The chart showing the chip results of tested Macs can be seen below:

the study of Macworld also draws interesting conclusions about iPhones and iPads. The A14 Bionic chip represented a considerable leap from the A13. On the other hand, the A15, from the iPhones 13, offers a slight increase when compared to its predecessor, as can be seen in the graph below:

It is worth noting that there are several issues that influence the performance of processors and devices, but that are sometimes overlooked when evaluating the results. The temperature reason, for example, spurred Apple to implant the M1 chip in the fifth-generation iPad Air, as the “A” line chips require greater efforts for cooling.

Finally, all the data obtained from the tests are compiled in descending order, from Apple’s most to least powerful chip. It’s important to note that the aspect ratio of the graph may be being distorted by the massive power of the M1 Ultra, so we don’t think the M2, M1, or A15 Bionic are somehow “bad”.

The general chart can be seen below:

Interesting to see these “pieces of technology” compared in a consolidated way, isn’t it? 😉