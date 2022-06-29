Machine Gun Kelly reveals she nearly took her own life in connection with Megan Fox

Trigger warning: violence, suicide, illicit drugs

Machine Gun Kelly released this Monday (27) its surprise documentary on Hulu (Star+, in Brazil), life in pink. Delving into the details of his life and career, at one point in the film he shares with the cameras about a night he tried to take his own life.

The singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, stated that in July 2020, while struggling with the trauma of losing his father, he even put a loaded gun in his mouth (via Independent). At the same moment, he called his (current) fiancée, Megan Foxwho was out of the country, working on a film:

I wouldn’t leave my room and I started to get really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started to get really wild paranoia. Like, I was paranoid that someone would come and kill me.

Kelly pointed out that, at the time, she was sleeping with a gun in her bedside and, that night, a “crack” came:

I called Megan. I was like, ‘You’re not here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I start screaming into the phone and, like, the barrel is in my mouth and I try to cock the shotgun and the bullet; when she returns, the projectile is stuck. Megan was kind of dead silent.

According to MGK, the moment “was a wake-up call” for him to realize he should give up drugs for good. Thankfully, right?

suicide prevention

O CVV – Life Appreciation Center provides emotional support and suicide prevention, providing voluntary and free assistance to all people who want and need to talk, under total secrecy by phone (dial 188), email and chat 24 hours a day.

HOTTEST NEWS IN SUMMARY OF THE WEEK Stay on top of the hottest music news, as well as national releases, by listening to Week Summaryprogram of Podcast I Have More Records Than Friends!





