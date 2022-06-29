Madame Web | Production to start in July, says Dakota Johnson

Production on Madame Web is about to begin, and Dakota Johnson has been playing with her physical preparation for the film.

The actress revealed to vanity fair which in July will be on the set of Madame Web for the start of production on her first action movie, which required arduous physical preparation, which she says makes her capable of doing things that only Tom Cruise would do.

“In July, she will be in an undisclosed location on the set of her first action movie, Madame Web, for which she is building muscles that make her capable of doing a lot of stunts.” – Says the call of the matter of the vanity fair. “I feel like I can probably do some things that only Tom Cruise would do,” he says. Johnson.

talking to the deadlinethe CEO of Sony PicturesTom Rothman, had already said that the filming of Madame Web would begin during the North American spring.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

the movie of Madame Web is scheduled to premiere on July 7, 2023, and will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by Sony.