This Tuesday (28), Pastor Silas Malafaia recorded a video to counter the headline of the newspaper O Globo, which mentioned his name in an article about a businessman who gave a financial blow to model Sasha Meneghel.

Malafaia explained that he was contacted, through WhatsApp, by a journalist. He reported that the author of the article said that his name would be mentioned in the middle of the report.

Sasha was a victim of businessman Francisley Valdevino da Silva, owner of a company that promoted the rental of cryptocurrencies. She had a loss of R$ 1.2 million.

According to the religious, the headline is biased and aims to tarnish his image.

– If there’s a pastor who talks to all journalists, on all kinds of subjects, it’s me. I don’t hide from anyone. I always paid attention to the press. (…) Now, look at the naughtiness of the tendentious article from Globo to try to denigrate me. (…) A few days ago, I received a zap from a journalist from O Globo asking me for information about a person, Francis, who was once my partner in a gospel book company. And he said like this: ‘there in the middle [da matéria] I’ll quote you, do you want to talk?’. First lie: not in the middle! I’m the headline of the story! Second lie: that I was a partner in a technology company that taught people how to start a company. Lie! I’ve never been a partner in any technology company. Then I told the journalist and he said: ‘no, I’ll correct it’. But the milk was spilled. The matter has already been given. Now, let’s get to the facts, the truth: doesn’t a journalist know this when they go to research to do the story? (…) I associated with a comrade who has more than 130 companies, real companies. And he was my partner in that company. (…) When he started not paying [alguém], I fell out of society. (…) I challenge a pastor, an evangelical, a person in the country to say that I implied or that I said, ‘invest in the cryptocurrency company there.’ On the contrary, I am the pastor of hundreds of thousands of people. I have never recommended this to a member of my church. And last year I warned the people of my church to beware of easy gain. (…) This is a subtle, perverse way of getting involved. (…) I have nothing to do with that. (…) Do not try to denigrate someone for the mistakes of others. I have never read anyone, least of all in cryptocurrency. That’s a hell of a naughty thing to try to denigrate me. (…) I am here indignant. That’s why I’m giving this clarification – he said.

In early June, it was notified that Sasha Meneghel and her husband, João Figueiredo, had filed a lawsuit against the Rental Coins company. They decided to file a lawsuit after not being able to recover the money invested, according to information from the Metrópoles portal.

The company, which is from Curitiba, Paraná, attracts investors from Brazil and offers fixed income per month with the alleged lease of cryptocurrencies.

According to a document, João and Sasha want compensation for material and moral damages because of an alleged fraud applied by the economic group, which would have used a “sophisticated chain of subterfuges to constitute a financial pyramid and coup the authors”.

The action is accompanied by Judge Erick Antônio Gomes of the 14th Civil Court of Curitiba of the Court of Justice of Paraná. The couple’s initial investment would have been R$ 50 thousand. In addition, they would have signed two other contracts with a contribution of more than BRL 1,267,000.

Davi Zocal dos Santos, an investment agent at Rental Coins, is accused of “abuse of trust and religious faith” as he met Sasha and João at an evangelical church. Through Davi, the couple would have been introduced to the owner of the company, Francisley Valdevino da Silva.

