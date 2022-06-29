Man revolts with excess mayonnaise in his snack and kills cafeteria attendant

The case took place in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday, 26, and the suspect was arrested; victim is a 26 year old female

A 26-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were victims of the shooting at the restaurant.



A man was revolted by the excess of mayonnaise that came in his lunch and killed a cafeteria attendant in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday, 26. According to the police, the man argued with two workers before shooting them. The fatal victim is a 26-year-old female. The other is 24 years old, is in critical condition and at the time of the tragedy she was with her 5-year-old son in the establishment. “This was a very tragic situation that didn’t have to happen,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters. The case took place at the fast food chain Subway. According to reports, the suspect is a 36-year-old man, whose identity has not been released because of the ongoing investigation, but who is currently under arrest. In an interview with WSB-TV, Willie Glenn, co-owner of the restaurant, said: “It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a gun at them.and shoot someone for as little as mayonnaise in a sandwich.”