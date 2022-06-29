Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear with Brazilian flag in new set photos Rolling Stone

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would be fleeing the place where the Brazilian flag was

Deafening Mystery! the footage of Barbie (2023) are in full swing, and of course the paparazzi have their eyes on the set of Greta Gerwig. In the last week, photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling cowboy dresses were released, driving the internet crazy with the costumes of the most famous dolls in the world.

This time, new images emerged with other actors in the cast. margot and gosling were caught fleeing an establishment with the Brazilian flag. For now, there is no explanation as to why the flag is used in this scene.

And of course the internet didn’t let the images pass unscathed from a good conspiracy theory. There are those who bet that Barbie is in São Paulo, on the famous Rua 25 de Março, or running away from a trawler in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro. Or will the Barbie it’s the Ken would they be looking for their alternative street vendor versions?

Check out the new images:

LOOK THERE! 🇺🇸

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of #Barbie today. pic.twitter.com/L2wkslJb73 — Info Barbie 🌸 (@InfoBarbieBR) June 28, 2022

Simu Liu shaved her entire body for role in Barbie

movie from Greta Gerwig, Barbie (2023) has a cast full of big names, such as Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa and Simu Liu — who revealed he shaved his entire body for the role in the feature film.

In an interview with The Independentthe actor of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) reported that she needed to shave her entire body to Barbie, and added, “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life.”

In addition, he revealed that he has a “new admiration” for the “incredibly brave women” who usually shave each month. Depilation for paper in Barbie it made perfect sense, after all, dolls don’t usually have fur.